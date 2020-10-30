Women in peace efforts

UNITED NATIONS, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday deplored the persistent lack of women in the world’s peace efforts, two decades after a Security Council resolution sought to boost such representation.

Guterres said there had been "important changes" since the 2000 adoption of Resolution 1325, which had encouraged all stakeholders to prioritise the role and interests of women and girls in peace talks, peacekeeping, humanitarian relief and post-conflict reconstruction. "But gender equality is first and foremost a question of power, and wherever we look, power structures are dominated by men," Guterres said.