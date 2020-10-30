Circular debt stands at Rs 2,253 bn till end-Sept

ISLAMABAD: The monster of circular debt for the cash bleeding power sector has escalated to new heights and stood at Rs 2,253 billion till end-September 2020, it is learnt.

The circular debt has surged by Rs 102 billion during the last quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2020-21, so the government claims to bring it down have gone down into drain. In a bid to comply with the instructions of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE), the Power Division placed a new reporting format for calculating the circular debt. According to details, the circular debt stood at Rs 1,612 billion on June 30, 2019 and went up to Rs 2,150 billion till June 30, 2020. The circular debt increased by Rs 57 billion in July 2020 and stood at Rs 2,208 billion. In August 2020, it went up by Rs 29 billion and escalated to Rs 2,237 billion. In September 2020, the monster of CD increased by Rs 16 billion, so the total outstanding amount surged to Rs 2,253 billion.

Out of total outstanding piled up amount of circular debt to the tune of Rs 2,253 billion, the payable amount to IPPs increased to Rs 1,134 billion till September 2020 against Rs 708 billion by June 2019. The outstanding amount payable to IPPs continued ballooning to Rs 1,038 billion till June 2020. It further increased to Rs 1,086 billion in July 2020, Rs 1,118 billion in August 2020 and Rs 1,131 billion in September 2020.

The payable by GENCOs to fuel supplies, the outstanding amount ballooned to Rs 112 billion till September 2020. This outstanding amount stood at Rs 95 billion.