Teleco paid Rs251 bn to national kitty in taxes, duties in last six years

ISLAMABAD: Jazz on Thursday stated that it had made an investment of $9.5 billion during the last 25 years in Pakistan and contributed over Rs251 billion into national kitty in the form of taxes and duties in last six years.

According to statement, issued by the Jazz here on Thursday, stating that the company has always been a law-abiding corporate citizen and has been in the forefront for contributing to Pakistan’s economy in monetary and development terms, and as the market leader in telecom and internet services with over 63 million customers.

The company, according to the statement, has also discharged its social responsibility in floods, earthquakes, and recently in COVID-19 relief response worth over Rs1.2 billion. According to Jazz spokesperson, “We have received a notice from FBR yesterday for the recovery of a disputed tax demand and we have serious reservations on these alleged taxes. The proceedings were carried out on plea of a tax recovery notice for a disputed amount from 2018, which is under legal proceedings. Due to the drastic measures our corporate reputation and pride has been hurt and shakes the confidence of foreign investors of Jazz and others. Despite being the largest taxpayers, we are treated in an unfortunate way. While the government is making efforts to improve the business environment in the country, such drastic measures would unfortunately severely affect investment prospects.”

“Jazz seeks resolution of the matter and has always been willing to conduct dialogue as well as rightful legal course to reach merit and right interpretation. Jazz also assures its valued customers that despite the challenges, we will continue to provide uninterrupted services,” the statement concluded.