Protests against illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continue

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE/KARACHI: The demonstration of journalists and Jang/Geo workers against the illegal detention of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continued in Pindi Thursday.

The protesters said the national, international journalists’ organisations along with international human rights organisations and intellectuals acknowledged the struggle of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for the freedom of media in the country.

The participants vowed to continue their protest till editor-in-chief’s release. The demonstration was staged outside the Jang offices and they shouted slogans for the release of editor-in-chief. Those who addressed the protest camp included PFUJ’s Secretary General Nasir Zaidi, Chairman Joint Action Committee of workers of Geo and Jang Group and president Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti, leader of Awami Workers Party Jamil Bhatti, Rawalpindi/Islamabad Union of Journalists Secretary General Asif Ali Bhatti, Amjad Abbasi, Munir Shah, Malik Nusrat, Kamal Shah, Naseerul Haq, Azhar Sultan, Aslam Butt, Athar Naqvi and other social and political workers besides workers of Jang and The News.

According to another report, the journalists and workers of The News, Jang and Geo continued their protest against the unjust arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in Lahore Thursday. The protesters included Jang Workers Union’s Secretary General Malik Farooq Awan, Zaheer Anjum, senior journalists Awais Qarni, Sher Ali Khalti, Munawwar Hussain, Ayesha Akram, Shahid Aziz, Romeo Jalib, Yasin Mughal, Shafiq Ahmed, Muhammad Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Akmal Bhatti, Afzal Abbas, Masood Ahmad and others.

Meanwhile, Babar Sulehri, central president of Youth Assembly for Human Rights, said in a statement that Jang Group played an important role for the promotion and protection of fundamental rights. Jang Group has given voice to the masses and has always fought for their rights. He urged the government to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman immediately.

In Karachi, speaking to the protest for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Thursday, former lawmaker Shahjahan Baloch said that the Jang-Geo Group was being targeted by the government because it was telling the truth to the people of Pakistan about the circumstances of the country.

Baloch, who is associated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, said that Jang-Geo Group had contributed a fair share in development and progress of the country and an attack on it was tantamount to attacking the whole independent media. He lauded the resilience showed by Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in the face of government pressure. He said that the Mir family was the pioneer of journalism in Pakistan and had rendered plausible services in developing the media industry in the country. He criticised the government’s vengeful campaign against the Jang-Geo Group and hoped that soon it will all be over because justice and truth always prevail. Others who spoke at the demonstration included All Pakistan Newspaper Confederation’s secretary general Shakil Yamin Kanga, The News Employees Union’s general secretary Dara Zafar and Javed Press Employees Union’s general secretary Rana Yusuf.