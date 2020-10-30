Maaz’s all-round show sets up 49-run win for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

LAHORE: Maaz Sadaqat’s all-round performance set a 49-run win for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over Southern Punjab in the ninth round of the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament on Thursday.

In the other two matches, half-centuries by Abdul Faseeh and Mohammad Waqas led Northern and Central Punjab to victories.

At Rana Naved-ul-Hasan Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura, Maaz Sadaqat’s century and a three for 35 set a 49-run win for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over Southern Punjab. The opener smashed 12 fours and two sixes in his 147-ball 116 which helped his team to 246 for six in 50 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Salman Khan made 58 not out from 40 balls, which was studded with 10 fours.

Southern Punjab were bowled out for 197 in 46.1 overs as Shahid Aziz, Maaz and Zeeshan Ahmed picked up three wickets each. For Southern Punjab, Mohammad Ammar put up a fight with a 99-ball 68, which included five fours and a six.

At Country Club, Muridke, Central Punjab defended a 210 runs total against Balochistan to bag crucial two points.

Arham Nawab and Hasnat Abbas took three wickets each, while Ali Asfand and Muneeb Wasif grabbed two each as Balochistan were bowled out for 184 in 47.4 overs.

Openers Yasir Khan (21) and Mohammad Salman (55) provided Balochistan a solid 52-run stand but the batsmen who followed them failed to make the most of it. The only other notable contribution came from number 10 batsman Abu Huraira, who made 23 off 25 balls.

That Central Punjab managed to put 209 runs on board before getting rolled out inside 45 overs was because of Mohammad Waqas’ 86-ball 59. Waqas, who had come into bat with his side struggling at 32 for three, hit eight fours and was later named player of the match.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Afzal Manzoor made 45. Balochistan’s Abdul Ghaffar and Jahangir Khan picked up two wickets each.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore, Abdul Faseeh’s unbeaten 78 off 108 steered Northern to a three-wicket win over Sindh.

Batting at number four, Faseeh, later named player of the match, smashed five fours and a six after he came out to bat with his team 49 for two in pursuit of 215. He stitched a 60-run partnership for the third wicket with Mubasir Khan, who made 45 runs and dispatched four of the 76 balls he faced for fours.

Zeeshan Zameer took three wickets for 39 runs as he dismissed Hussain (3), wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Raza-ul-Mustafa (26) and Mehran Mumtaz (15). Adeel Meo and Aaliyan Mehmood picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, Northern bowlers Mubasir, Adil Naz and Sajjad Khan shared six wickets between them as Sindh managed 214 for nine.

Ghazi Ghouri, with 42, was the top-scorer in the innings. Number nine batsman Talha Ahsan was the other notable run-getter as he made 41 runs from 49 balls.