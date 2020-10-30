16 killed in Senegal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DAKAR: Sixteen people were killed and 15 injured on Thursday when a bus collided with a refrigerated lorry in western Senegal, emergency services said. Nine women were among the fatalities in the accident, which occurred around 2 a.m. in the Thies region about 60 kilometres (35 miles) from the capital Dakar.