close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 30, 2020

16 killed in Senegal

World

AFP
October 30, 2020

DAKAR: Sixteen people were killed and 15 injured on Thursday when a bus collided with a refrigerated lorry in western Senegal, emergency services said. Nine women were among the fatalities in the accident, which occurred around 2 a.m. in the Thies region about 60 kilometres (35 miles) from the capital Dakar.

Latest News

More From World