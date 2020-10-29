Sindh CM inaugurates Kalidas Dam in Nagarparkar

SUKKUR: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday inaugurated the Kalidas Dam in Nagarparkar with storage capacity of 1,012.3 acre feet. It was constructed at the cost of Rs333 million.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Murad Ali Shah said the Kalidas Dam has been constructed one kilometre away from Nagarparkar and the current water level was 13 feet in the small dam. The dam has storage capacity up to 1,012.3 acre feet and its height is 13 feet. It was constructed in the catchment area of Karoonjhar Mountains, which are feasible for small dams.

CM Shah said that the construction of 23 small dams had been completed after the Sindh government started the project of 42 small dams, whereas, the plan for building 26 more dams was finalized. “After the construction of 34 dams, approximately 80,000 acres of land will be made fertile.”