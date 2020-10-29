Thief himself raising too much hue and cry: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the report of Auditor General (AG) is an open indictment of the corruption, embezzlement, incompetence, inability, mismanagement and theft by the selected and imposed PTI government. She said that the thief was himself making too much noise.

At a press conference in Islamabad, Marriyum said the selected hoard has destroyed every department and every sector of Pakistan. She said in the sugar and flour alone, this government has robbed the people’s Rs1 trillion already. The former information minister said the government robbed Pakistan’s Rs3 trillion in the power sector, which has now compounded to Rs7 trillion. The losses due to Peshawar BRT have amounted to Rs150 billion, she said.

Marriyum said the Auditor General also caught embezzlement of Rs150 billion, in the Billion Tree Tsunami. She explained that the saplings worth Rs23 per piece were bought for Rs55 per piece and only 23 percent of the claimed saplings were sowed. She said that the people of Pakistan were being electrocuted every week by raising electricity tariffs. This will now be followed by another major increase in electricity tariffs in coming month on the direction of the IMF, she added. She said during the PML-N tenure the most economical electricity was produced at Rs12 per unit but today that electricity costs Rs32 per unit under PTI. On top of that, she said, the incompetent government of robbers has more than doubled the circular debt of electricity to Rs2400 billion from Rs1100 billion where PML-N left it. The hike in electricity and gas tariffs has shut down businesses and rendered mass unemployment.

The PML-N secretary information said that instead of electricity from gas, the PTI gave special permission to import furnace oil and produce electricity from furnace oil to fill the pockets of government ministers while robbing the people of Pakistan. This decision to import furnace oil is Imran Khan’s clear violation of power sector merit list, she said.

Imran did all this to load the ATMs that run the expenses of Banigala with their ill-gotten money under government patronage, she said. The PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif added 14000 megawatts to the national grid, saving hundreds and billions of public money but Imran looted Rs7 trillion from them too, she added.

She said these selected thieves are not only putting up their name plaques on Nawaz’s projects but are making money from them too. In the tenure of these selected thieves electricity is extremely expensive yet the recovery is still less. Marriyum said the cases, under which Shahbaz Sharif was wrongfully arrested, were being shut down. But despite these cases being shelved, Shahbaz is still behind bars just to give PTI a free hand to continue looting the country, she concluded.