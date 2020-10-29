Protests against unjustified detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continue

RAWALPINDI: The journalists and workers of the Geo and Jang Group, while protesting against illegal and unjustified long incarceration of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Wednesday said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will never make any compromise on his principle stance on the freedom of the media in the country despite all odds and movement for justice to him will continue till he gets a justice.

The countrywide protest of journalists and workers of the Geo and Jang Group along with the journalists’ organisations, representatives of civil society and political workers continued their protest on Wednesday against the illegal and unjustified arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for last 229 days.

The protestors gathered outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi to hold their protest demonstration and chanted the slogans and raised the placards for the release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group and against the restrictions on the media.

Addressing the protest camp, Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi said the workers of Geo and Jang Group stood with the narrative of the their Editor-in-Chief of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for the freedom of media in the country.

Chairman Joint Action Committee of workers of Geo and Jang Group and President Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti said Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman always fought the case for the freedom of the media in the country. He said workers stood with determination in the cause of freedom of media in the country.

Secretary General Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists Asif Ali Bhatti said Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman never learnt to bow before the illegal demands. He said the struggle will continue till the release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. Among others who were present in the protest camp in Rawalpindi, Amjad Abbassi, Malik Nusrat, Munir Shah, Kamal Shah, Naseerul Haq, Azhar Sultan, Aslam Butt, Athar Naqvi and other social and political workers besides the workers of Jang and The News.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, journalists, civil society members, office bearers of media unions and trade union of Jang group continued protests against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, the Editor-in-Chief of country’s largest media group, Jang Group and Geo TV, on Wednesday for the 207th consecutive day. Mir Shakil has been detained for the last 229 days under NAB custody over a 35-years old property exchange matter without giving any proof of charges or making any progress in the investigations. Staging demonstration outside the Jang offices, the protesters criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for backing out on his 20-years claims to turn Pakistan into a Madinah-like state, alleging that he used the slogan only to hoodwink masses and win elections through media support. Imran Khan, they said, had been victimizing Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman for exposing the corruption and bad governance of PTI regime, they said, lamenting that Mir Shakil was detained despite that no progress was made either in investigations into the corruption charges of 35-year old property exchange case nor any formal case was registered. The participants termed it a blatant attack on media freedom and a conspiracy to close down country’s largest media group. They chanted slogans against the fascist PTI regime and condemned using NAB for media’s arm twisting. The participants in the protest included Secretary General Jang Workers Union Malik Farooq Awan, News Editor of Pakistan Times, Zaheer Anjum, senior journalists Awais Qarni, Shafiq Ahmad, Munawwar Hussain, Ms Ayesha Akram, Romeo Jalib, Aziz Sheikh, Shahid Aziz, Muhammad Ali, Akmal Bhatti, Afzal Abbas, Zahid Mehmood, Shahzad Rauf, Arif Najmi, Hafeez Ahmad and others. Zaheer Anjum termed PTI government as the worst kind of fascist and authoritarian regime bent upon gagging the voice of media to prevent exposure of its own corruption and bad governance.

Awais Qarni said media cannot work for the truth without freedom, as it played the role of watchdog for the country. He said such victimisations were forced by military dictators like Gen Ayub Khan, Gen Ziaul Haq and Gen Pervez Musharraf in the past, and now media workers were being victimized by Imran Khan about whom the whole world knew that he was selected in sham elections for carrying out specific policies and was now proving that he was not the representative of the masses.

Ayesha Akra said victimisation of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman must come to an end and he should be released as his arrest was a symbolic move to usurp media freedom. Malik Farooq Awan said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is a symbol of freedom of expression and this struggle is not only for his release but also for the freedom of media in future. He said the arrest of Mir Shakil was not only a conspiracy against the Geo and Jang Group but also first step to mute all the voices of the independent media.