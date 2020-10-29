38 corona heroes awarded: Pak strategy against COVID-19 acknowledged globally: Alvi

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday gave Shan Pakistan Award to 38 ‘Corona Heroes’ who fought on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president awarded Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, families of the martyred doctors and others at a ceremony at the Governor’s House on Wednesday. First Lady Samina Alvi, Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, Minister for Housing Mahmoodur Rasheed, Punjab governor’s wife Begum Perveen Sarwar, Political Secretary to Governor Kashif Iqbal, singer Ali Zafar and families of the martyred doctors and medical staff attended the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, President Arif Alvi said the whole world was acknowledging Pakistan’s strategy against the COVID-19 due to which “we succeeded in curbing the pandemic”. The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, reached out to the poor under the Ehsas Programme and set an example of philanthropy, he added.

Alvi said the spirit shown by Pakistani philanthropists in war against COVID-19 was an example for the entire world. “Whenever an adversity strikes, the Pakistani nation faces it collectively,” he said, adding that there were still dangers, so the people should continue following the SOPs.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Ch Sarwar said the heroes who fought on the front line in war against the pandemic would always be remembered in the history. He also paid tributes to the business community and NGOs who contributed Rs10 billion through the Governor’s House for fight against COVID-19. He said Pakistan had succeeded to curb COVID-19 due to PM Imran Khan’s smart lockdown policy. He said the federal and provincial governments had helped the unemployed people during the hard time.

The recipients include Nishtar Medical University vice-chancellor Dr Mustafa Kamal, who died due to corona, Prof Dr Hafiz Maqsood Ahmad of Services Hospital, Dr Masood Qasri and other martyred doctors. Gohar Ijaz, Anwar A Ghani, Mian Talat Mahmood, Mian Anjum Nisar and Mian Ahsan from business community and Akhuwat Foundation chairman Dr Amjad Saqib, Muhammad Abdul Shakoor of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Muhammad Ali of Al-Maida Trust and Sarwar Foundation vice chairperson Mrs Perveen Sarwar also received the award for their contribution in war against COVID-19 pandemic.