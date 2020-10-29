One death, 159 cases in a day

Rawalpindi : The number of patients tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 is on a continuous rise in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district showing that a second wave of the illness has started hitting population in the region with significant severity as in last 24 hours, the virus has claimed another life in the region while 159 new patients have been tested positive for the disease.

The severity of the outbreak can be gauged from the fact that over 1,000 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi in last six days only. From October 23 to October 28, the virus claimed 20 lives in the region while 1,010 new patients were tested positive.

Of a total of 1010 new patients tested positive from the region in last six days, as many as 862 are residents of the federal capital while 138 belong to Rawalpindi. Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the federal capital is the worst hit area of the country at least for the last two weeks or so.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, however, the greater number of patients being reported from ICT is because of extensive testing being done in the federal capital. He believes that it should be taken as a good sign as due to early diagnosis of cases in the federal capital, the recovery rate is much higher as compared to other districts of the country.

On the other hand, 40 new patients were tested positive from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking tally to 6821. To date, a total of 315 patients have lost their lives in the district while 6301 have so far recovered.

At present, 27 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Red Crescent Field Hospital in town while 178 confirmed patients have been in home isolation, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.