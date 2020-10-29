Spirited Sindh record memorable triumph over Central Punjab

KARACHI: Sindh proved Azhar Ali’s declaration wrong when they overwhelmed title holders Central Punjab by six wickets in a fantastic chase on the fourth and final day of their first round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

After having conceded a 32-run lead Central Punjab declared their second innings at 243-7 to give Sindh a target of 212 which they had to chase in 50 overs. And the hosts produced wonders as they chased down the difficult target on a tricky wicket in 43.4 overs to seal a superb victory.

Asad Shafiq (45*) hit Ehsan Adil for a glorious six to complete a terrific chase. Asad hit one six and four fours in his 39-ball knock. Saud Shakeel hammered 70-ball 61 with six fours, Omair Bin Yousuf smacked six fours in his 77-ball 44 while Hasan Mohsin in the end banged two fours and one six in his quick-fire 18-ball 24 not out.

Debutant off-spinner Qasim Akram took 2-22 in four overs.

Earlier, after having conceded a 32-run lead Central Punjab resumed their second innings at 120-4 and declared it at 243-7.

Usman Salahuddin (75) and Mohammad Saad (59) shared 136 for the fifth wicket stand. Usman, who was batting on 35 on Tuesday, struck six fours and one six in 181-ball knock. Saad smacked nine fours from 166 balls. Left-arm part-time spinner Saud Shakil got 2-11 in three overs.

Central Punjab had scored 207 in their first innings. In response, Sindh had posted 239.

Meanwhile, in the other show here at the UBL Sports Complex, skipper Yasir Shah finished the match with eight wickets to guide Balochistan to an impressive 186-run win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After finishing with 4-94 in the first innings, Yasir did the damage again when he took 4-102 in 26 overs to enable Balochistan dismiss KP for 226 in their second innings after resuming at 133-4 while chasing a target of 413.

Adil Amin, who was not out on 56 on Tuesday, fell for 67, striking 11 fours in his 123-ball knock. Rehan Afridi hit a solid 44 off 62 balls, hammering eight fours.

Yasir was ably backed by left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti with 4-69, finishing the tie with 5-83. Balochistan had scored 362 and 217-8 declared. KP had perished for 167 in their first innings.

Balochistan’s coach Faisal Iqbal was happy with the outcome.

“We took a nince start and as a coach your skills are tested in these surroundings,” Faisal said.

“My huge experience as a skipper batsman in domestic cricket honed my man-management skills and I learnt how to motivate the boys to work hard, is producing results,” Faisal said. “With this player development is also being made. Our strategy is to go match by match and I am trying to remove the gap between domestic and international cricket and rectify small things of the boys so that when they will go to international cricket they will not face any such issues,” said Faisal, also a former Test cricketer.

He appreciated the way Bismillah Khan played a superb century on a tough wicket.

“Definitely the credit goes to Bismillah Khan as he played a great knock on a difficult wicket and put Balochistan in a strong position. The innings also forced Bismillah to realise how he could exploit the natural potential he has,” Faisal said. Bismillah had scored 118 which had helped Balochistan post 362 in the first innings.