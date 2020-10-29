Qatar ‘regrets distress’ of invasive searches on women passengers

DOHA: Qatar expressed regret on Wednesday after women on 10 flights were forced to endure invasive physical examinations, and announced an investigation that an informed source said could lead to criminal prosecutions.

Australia branded Qatar’s actions "appalling" after 13 citizens on one of the flights, a Sydney-bound Qatar Airways service, were subjected to vaginal inspections when a newborn baby was found abandoned in the airport. In its first account of events, Qatar said the girl was wrapped in plastic and left to die in a bathroom rubbish bin, prompting what sources said was a lockdown of the airport.