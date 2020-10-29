‘Paris becomes busiest airport’

LONDON: London Heathrow on Wednesday said Paris Charles de Gaulle had overtaken it to become Europe’s top airport in terms of passenger numbers, blaming delayed coronavirus testing and travel restrictions.

"For the first time, Paris Charles de Gaulle has overtaken Heathrow as Europe’s largest airport, with Amsterdam Schiphol and Frankfurt close behind," Heathrow said in a trading update, warning that the UK has ceded commercial advantage. "All three continental rivals have implemented testing regimes.

The UK government has announced an intention to introduce testing for passengers from high risk countries by 1st December to help restart the UK economy." Heathrow said 2020 passenger numbers up to end of September totalled 19.27 million for Paris and 18.97 million at Heathrow. The London hub has meanwhile slashed its forecasts.