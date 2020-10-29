tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday strongly condemned Russia for conducting an air strike that killed dozens of pro-Ankara rebels in Syria. "Russia’s attack on the training centre of the Syrian national army forces in the Idlib region shows it does not want lasting peace in the region," Erdogan said in a televised address.