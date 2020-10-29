close
Thu Oct 29, 2020
AFP
October 29, 2020

Tayyip Erdogan

World

AFP
October 29, 2020

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday strongly condemned Russia for conducting an air strike that killed dozens of pro-Ankara rebels in Syria. "Russia’s attack on the training centre of the Syrian national army forces in the Idlib region shows it does not want lasting peace in the region," Erdogan said in a televised address.

