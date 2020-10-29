close
Thu Oct 29, 2020
Biden casts early vote

World

Wilmington, United States: Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden cast his ballot in the US presidential race Wednesday in Delaware, six days before the end of a turbulent campaign pitting him against incumbent Donald Trump.

The former vice president entered the Delaware State Building in Wilmington where he joined the record number of Americans who have voted early or by mail -- 74 million as of Wednesday -- as people seek to avoid crowded polling stations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

