Corona SOPs

People sans masks at public places being arrested

By Shakeel Anjum

ISLAMABAD: The district administration of the federal capital, taking strict action to ensure implementation of the SOPs to control second wave of corona virus, has started arresting people who are not using masks while visiting public places. Teams of law enforcement agencies including police, Rangers and officials of district administration have initiated crackdown on people who are not wearing masks on commercial markets and other public places after Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat has imposed section 144 CrPC in the Islamabad Capital Territory for the period of two months. The law enforcement agencies served challan on the people not following the SOPs set to control the corona virus. The DC office issued a statement saying that NCOC decided implementation of following NPIs in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Muzzafarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar, Quetta etc with with more than 2 percent positivity with effect from October 29, 2020. Strict enforcement of compulsory mask wearing will be ensured in confined spaces (indoors, public transport, outdoor crowded settings like markets and bus stands, railway stations etc.

Implementation of broad based SLDs would be ensured in hotspot areas of the city.

Closure of all commercial activities e.g. markets, shopping malls, marriage halls, restaurants etc at 2200 hours (excluding essential services i.e medical stores/clinics/hospitals etc) while the amusement/public parks would be closed by 1800 hours daily.

The people/traders found involved in violating SoPs, could be arrested, the DC office said when contacted by this correspondent.