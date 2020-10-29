Justice Faez case verdict: PPP demands resignation of President

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday demanded resignation of President Arif Alvi after the reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa was dismissed as "illegal" by the Supreme Court in its detailed judgment on the matter.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani flanked by PPP Parliamentry Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman and other party leaders including Maula Bakhsh Chandio and Sassi Palijo, said that the purpose in convening a briefing is to discuss that state institutions are being made increasingly controversial. “There is a total breakdown of system in the country. Inflation (in the country) continues to rise and no one is ready to answer for this. This has also invariably led to a rise in terrorism-related incidents,” he lamented.

Raza Rabbani said that "sensitive institutions were first targeted in terror attacks and now civilian institutions are being targeted".

He said that no one is seen addressing these issues. "The government is not taking anyone into confidence over these matters and no session of the National Security Council has been called. It seems that institutions are being (deliberately) crippled," he said. "It seems the institutions are being pushed under the purview of one person alone. The Parliament is being disrespected and legislation is being done through ordinances," he said. The PPP leader further said the country is moving towards "fascism" and the style of governance in the country suggests that it is moving towards a “one unit” system.

“This is evident when the executive says that, I am democracy and such forces like Tiger Force are created.. An effort is being made to bring all institutions under the control of an individual,” he said. He said that not only the government, but the president should resign as well. “The powers of the provinces are being taken away. In light of these circumstances, the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) has asked the government for its resignation," he said.

The former Senate chairman said the president had nominated two members of the Election Commission but the chief election commissioner refused to take oath from these members.

Rabbani went on to say the president filed references against two judges and later the decisions were disregarded by the top court, adding that "the references were so erroneous that it was proved that they were filed maliciously".

The PPP leader also said that the court decisions proved that the president did not fulfil his constitutional obligation in these references. “President Arif Ali tried to attack the independent judiciary which is unacceptable. Therefore, in light of these decisions, the president should resign,” he said.

When asked whether the option of approaching Supreme Court was considered, Raza Rabbani said the constitutional issues should be resolved in the Parliament and political issues must be resolved through politics.

Raza Rabbani said the president re-promulgated the PMDC Ordinance, which had been disapproved by a resolution of disapproval under Article 89, Constitution, 1973, by the Senate of Pakistan.

He said in June 2020, the Balochistan High Court (BHC) set aside the notification issued by the president for the constitution of the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC).

Senator Raza Rabbani said the establishment of the office of Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Order 1983, President’s Order No. 1 of 1983, in section 3, provides that the Wafaqi Mohtasib shall be appointed by the president. “The Islamabad High Court set aside the Order of the removal of the Wafaqi Mohtasib,” he said.

In a reply to question about the parliament supporting the bill to extend the tenure of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), he said it was now closed transaction.