Opp pickpockets, destined for jail: Imran

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again expressed the resolve to hold strict accountability of the corrupt elements, and stated that all “pickpockets” have gathered on one stage to protect themselves.

Warning the nation about another wave of coronavirus, Imran Khan said the country was fighting a war against this pandemic, and the doctors, nurses, and paramedic staff who remained part of this combat were pride of the country.

Addressing the Insaf Doctors Forum convention at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Wednesday, Imran Khan said that corona cases were on a rise and second wave of this disease was also feared in the coming days. He said the cities which had smog issue had higher chances of corona outbreak. He added that people living in the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Peshawar need to be more careful. The PM also appealed the nation to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), wear facemasks and take all the required measures to protect themselves from coronavirus. The PM stated that it was a positive sign that the atmosphere of fear had reduced now.

The premier said the corrupt elements were raising hue and cry, but they would have to go behind the bars for their misdeeds. He said when PTI formed government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, some elements started raising questions as to where the change had taken place in the province. He said for the first time, rule of merit was being observed in the country. He said that on the basis of performance, the PTI once again formed government in KP.

Imran Khan said rich people had access to the private medical centres due to which load increased on the state-run hospitals as the poor couldn't afford costly treatment. He said while his mother was combating cancer, he realised the situation of state-run hospitals and he thought of setting up Shaukat Khanum Hospital. He added that Shaukat Khanum Hospital was improved within three years, but it was still a challenge to bring reforms in the government run hospitals. The premier also stated it was a challenge to bring reforms in the government hospitals because mafias were active to foil this effort. He said change just cannot be brought by just a push of a button.

According to Geo News, the prime minister said that he was tired of people asking him where was Naya Pakistan. "I am tired of explaining to these people that Naya Pakistan is not a switch," he said. "(They expect) a government to come into power, press a switch and everything solves by itself. This only happens in fairy tales. In real life, a reform process comes about as a result of a struggle," he added.

PM Imran stressed on youngsters to study the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a role model and his achievements in establishing the State of Madina.

"I see youngsters today reading books on Bill Gates and Steve Jobs. They do this as they want to be successful like him. You should read about the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as he was able to achieve what no other man before or after him was able to."

Speaking about the implementation of reforms in hospitals, the premier said that small groups of influential people were present in every government hospital.

"They had contacts with judges of high courts and obtained stay orders (against reforms). A lawyer used to represent all of them (mafia with vested interests) who used to obtain a stay order," he said. "There were obstacles in every path."

However, the prime minister said that "change had arrived", adding that the government had set up plenty of "quality buildings" such as the Hayatabad Medical Complex and other medical institutions.

Grilling the former rulers, he said how could the situation of hospitals improve when the decision-makers themselves preferred to go abroad for the treatment of a cough. He said the system deteriorated as there was no system of accountability. He said the government would soon provide health cards to the citizens so that they could easily receive the treatment facility. He said the land of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and Auqaf would be sold at cheaper rates so that hospitals could be set up on them.

The PM admitted that India was exporting medicines of 40b dollars, whereas Pakistan was lacking drugs. He also said that the Drug Regulatory Authority was confronting different problems which were being addressed so that the rates of medicines could come down.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan urged Muslim leaders to collectively raise their voice and break the cycle of hate and extremism between the Muslim and Western world "that nurtures violence".

“We, as leaders of Muslim polities, must take the initiative to call for an end to this cycle of hate and violence,” he wrote, in a letter to the Muslim world, shared on Twitter.

He called upon Muslim leaders to explain to non-Muslim leaders — especially in Western states — the “deep-seated reverence and love all Muslims feel for the Holy Quran and Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)".

Imran Khan said that the world is seeing a “growing concern and restlessness” among the Muslim Ummah due to the increase in “Islamophobia and attacks, through ridicule and mockery” of Prophet (PBUH) in the Western world, especially Europe.

“The recent statements at the leadership level and incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran are a reflection of this increasing Islamophobia that is spreading in European countries where sizeable Muslim populations reside,” said the PM, in the letter.

The prime minister told Muslim leaders that apart from statements being issued, mosques were being closed in Europe. He also highlighted that “Muslim women are being denied their right to wear clothing of their choice” in the public despite nuns and priests continuing to display their religious clothing.

He said that “covert and overt discrimination is widespread against Muslims” living in such countries.

“I believe the leadership in these countries, often acts out of lack of understanding of the intrinsic deep passion, love and devotion Muslims all over the world have for their Prophet (PBUH) and their divine book the Holy Quran,” said Imran Khan.

According to the prime minister, such actions lead to a “dangerous cycle of actions and reactions” that in turn leads to reactions from Muslims “as they see their faith and their beloved Prophet (PBUH) targeted”.

He added that it also leads to “further discriminatory actions by governments” against Muslim populations of those states which then leads to “marginalisation of Muslims and the creating of space for radical, far-right groups to exploit the situation”.

“On the other side, the resulting marginalisation leads to radicalisation and this vicious cycle continues to create increasing space for extremists on all sides,” said the prime minister.

Imran Khan said that in such a situation, it is “incumbent” on leaders of the Muslim world to “collectively take the lead in breaking this cycle of hate and extremism, which nurtures violence and even death”.

“It is time to reach out to ‘the other’ (side) and end cycles of violence bred of ignorance and hate,” said the PM. He added that Muslim leaders needed to explain to the Western world that “value systems differ for different social and religious and ethnic groups”.

Imran Khan cited the example of the Jews and the holocaust which he said that Muslim countries understand and respect.

“There has to be an understanding by the Western world of giving a similar respect to Muslims, who have also seen their people killed in mass numbers, from Bosnia to Iraq to Afghanistan, to Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, but for whom the pain and hurt is greatest when we see attacks on our faith and our beloved Prophet (PBUH) through mockery, ridicule and even abuse. In fact, blasphemy against any Prophet of Islam, Christianity or Judaism is unacceptable in our faith,” he wrote.

The prime minister said that the time has come for Muslim leaders to “take this message with clarity and unity to the rest of the world” and that this was needed so there could be an "end to Islamophobia and attacks on Islam and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)”.

“The world cannot continue on this hate spiral, which only benefits extremists agendas on all sides and results in polarised societies and violence,” said the PM.

He added that the Islamic faith is guided by “peace and tolerance as practiced in Riyasat-e-Madina and in accordance with Misaq-e-Madina (the Treaty concluded by our Prophet PBUH between Muslims and Jews)”.

“It is our responsibility to inform the world of this spirit and core of our faith Islam,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan directed the Punjab government to provide all possible facilities to the investors so that projects aimed at public welfare under public private partnership could be initiated.

The PM issued these directions while chairing a meeting to discuss progress of industrial sector, particularly the cement industry. The meeting discussed various issues such as setting up of special economic zone, encouragement of small industries enterprises, local and foreign investment and training for skilled labour.

The prime minister also directed the Punjab government for the speedy completion of the welfare projects in the province. Officials gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister over the projects aimed at addressing the problems at district, tehsil and village level.

The prime minister issued special instructions for the provision of clean drinking water, solution of sewage issues and setting up of water treatment plants.