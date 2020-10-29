Supply of subsidised flour halted to hotels

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Food Department Wednesday suspended subsidised wheat flour to hotels, tandoors and restaurants in the district. Addressing a press conference, Hotel, Tandoor and Restaurant owners association Gojra president Malik Amjad Islam said after purchasing flour from open market it was impossible for them to sell roti on government's fixed price. He said when he contacted, DC said flour supply to hotels and tandoors has been halted on government's directives. Malik said if the situation continued, hotel owners and tandoor owners will be forced to close their businesses.

CANAL’S CLOSURE CONDEMNED: Farmers and workers of different organisations Wednesday protested the closure of Gogera branch canal. Addressing a press conference, Awami Workers Party district president Muhammad Zubair Chaudhry and district Pakistan Kissan Committee chief and former union council nazim Ahmad Naeem Fateh and others condemned the irrigation department for closing Gogera branch canal and its distributaries in the district.