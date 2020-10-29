Close liaison being established with people: minister

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin held an open court in the Assistant Commissioner's Office, Jaranwala.

The minister listened the issues of the visitors and directed the relevant authorities to resolve their problems. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, Acting CPO Kashif Aslam, Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abidin, SP Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, Tehsil Administration and police officers also attended the open court. Talking to reporters, the minister said effective and expeditious steps would be taken for the solution of problems of the locals. He said close liaison was being established with the people and no effort would be spared in resolving their legitimate issues. The DC said solution of public problems is a priority in which zero tolerance policy should be adopted.

He lauded the efforts of the Minister about taking anti-smog steps and establishing Sahulat Bazars, and other activities. He asked the Assistant Commissioner (AC) to provide relief to the people by resolving the public grievances expeditiously.

Acting CPO urged the SP to take immediate steps to register cases against the prosecution.

ARRANGEMENTS FINALISED FOR EID MILAD: All administrative and security measures have been completed for Eid Milad.

In this regard, the cooperation of the members of the Peace Committee was essential for maintaining the atmosphere of religious harmony, unity and brotherhood.Addressing the members of District Peace Committee in the Committee Room of his office, the DC lauded the role of religious scholars in maintaining the atmosphere of social peace and religious tolerance.