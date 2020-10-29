close
Thu Oct 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2020

Rally against France

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2020

LALAMUSA: Activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Wing and its students wing staged a rally against France. The participants were holding banners and flags inscribed with slogans against French government. The participants marched through different areas and also set to fire the national flag of France. JI Naib Amir district Gujrat Ch Irfan Ahmed Safi, Allama Abdul Manan Siddiqui and Allama Jamil ur Rahman Naqshbandi spoke against the French president and urged the people to boycott the products of France.

Latest News

More From Pakistan