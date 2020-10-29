LALAMUSA: Activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Wing and its students wing staged a rally against France. The participants were holding banners and flags inscribed with slogans against French government. The participants marched through different areas and also set to fire the national flag of France. JI Naib Amir district Gujrat Ch Irfan Ahmed Safi, Allama Abdul Manan Siddiqui and Allama Jamil ur Rahman Naqshbandi spoke against the French president and urged the people to boycott the products of France.