Govt shelves plan for altering GB status

ISLAMABAD: The government has shelved the plan for altering the status of Gilgit-Baltistan for the time being keeping in view situation in the region and sensitivity of the area that is located on the mouth of strategic project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The government was mulling to accord provisional federating unit status to GB and create representation the area in legislative houses and fiscal institutions of the federal government. Well-placed sources told The News here Wednesday that the decision not to bring about any change anytime soon in the status of GB has been made in consultation with the stakeholders of the situation and experts of international law. It has surly disappointed India and other enemies of Pakistan who were watching the situation with ulterior motives and underhanded hopes which have been dashed with the decision.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) will kick-start its 10-day massive electioneering for the polls in GB in first week of November. Party’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been requested by the PML-N GB to spearhead the campaign and the decision in this regard will be made by the party in the light directions of its Quaid Nawaz Sharif by tomorrow (Friday).

The PML-N being the erstwhile ruling party of GB with Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman as chief minister has fielded candidates for all 33 constituencies. Former prime minister and secretary general of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Political Adviser to Nawaz Sharif Senator Dr Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani, former federal ministers Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Barjees Tahir have been assigned to be part of the election campaign actively. Some of the PML-N leaders have already gone to the area for electioneering, while others will be proceeding in the first week of November along other central leaders.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and party’s Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira have already gone to GB for the election campaign as they are addressing public meetings in the area for the support of their candidates since last week.

Interestingly, the GB polls where triangle contest is expected in the November 15 polls among PML-N, PPP and PTI, the two earlier have developed an understanding for pre and post polls arrangements. The GB elections have brought the PML-N and PPP further close which are part of 11-party amalgamation, PDM as the two sides have decided not to attack each other’s leadership and manifesto during the election campaign. The PML-N had 22 while the PPP had three members in legislative assembly that was dissolved in June this year on completion of its tenure. The PTI had only one seat in the House. The PPP was the ruler of GB prior to the PML-N outgoing term.

The Election Commission has barred the federal ministers, state ministers, advisers and special assistants of the prime minister in taking part the election campaign in GB. It has adverse impact on the PTI election campaign. Some officials are providing help to the PTI candidates with men and material support. The help could enhance the tally of the return candidates of the PTI in legislature. The PPP is hopeful to acquire majority in the slated elections where 17 members constitute majority, the sources said. The sources reminded that 330 candidates are in the run either representing one of the 14 officially registered and recognised political parties of the area or being independent candidates.

The elections were originally scheduled to be held on August 18, but were postponed in July on account of corona pandemic which had an impact on the area. The sources said that the Army will not be called in to provide security to the polls since the caretaker chief minister has vowed that his administration had the capacity to hold free, fair, and transparent elections.