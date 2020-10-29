900,000 Indian soldiers involved in acts of genocide in IOK: AJK President

KASUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said more than 900,000 Indian soldiers are involved in acts of genocide and torture in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IHK).

Sardar Masood Khan stated this while visiting Akhuwat University at Kasur. He said Indian soldiers are raping women in the IHK. He said Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir. He said future of Pakistan is in the hands of the youths. He urged the youths to play a greater role in the development of the country. He also visited Akhuwat College at Mustafaabad. H was received by Dr Amjad Saqib, Patron of Akhuwat College.

Dr Amjad Saqib said we are also working on eunuchs under the auspices of Akhuwat, saying that one can live in poverty, but not without knowledge. Sardar Masood also inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling. An introductory meeting with the students of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was also held. Addressing the students, Masood lauded the efforts of the college faculty. He said the people of Pakistan cannot remain aloof from Kashmiris. Sardar Masood lauded efforts of Dr Amjad Saqib and his team.