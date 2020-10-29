close
Thu Oct 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2020

Foundation stones of roads laid

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar laid the foundation stone of Shah Allah Ditta Road, Drake Mohri, Meera Simbal Jafri, UC-39 and Chishtianabad Road, UC-46. The total funds required for construction of both these roads amounting to Rs880 million have been allocated.

