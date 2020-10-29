Motorway gang-rape: Court extends physical remand of accused Shafqat Ali

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended 10-day physical remand of Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, a Motorway gang rape accused.

Gujjarpura police produced the accused amid tight security before the ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta.

The Investigation Officer (IO) of the case implored the court to extend 15-day physical remand of the accused.

The officer informed the court that the baton with which the accused had broken the window of the car has been recovered. “However, other looted valuables are yet to be recovered,” the IO added.

The court after hearing the IO, extended physical remand of the accused for ten days.

Moreover, it has been learnt that victim woman has identified Shafqat as culprit in identification parade.

Previously, police had informed the court that after the arrest of the accused Shafqat, his swabs were collected for Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) matching and were sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA).

The investigation officer said the police received the report of PFSA which confirmed that the DNA of the accused had matched with the DNA which was collected from the crime scene and from the victim.