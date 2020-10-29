close
Thu Oct 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2020

Sindh Governor meets business community

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2020

SUKKUR: The Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail, has assured the business community of Hyderabad that the issues being faced by traders and industrialists would be resolved on priority. Accompanied by Federal Minister for Energy Omer Ayub Khan, the delegation held out such an assurance to joint delegations of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, Jamshoro Commerce and Industry, Kotri Association of Trade and Industry, Nooriabad Association of Trade and Industry and Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry at the Circuit House on Wednesday. The governor said the business community was the backbone of the economy and, therefore, all genuine issues being faced by it would be resolved on priority basis.

