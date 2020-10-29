PA session on Nov 5

LAHORE:A spokesperson for the Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department said that a session of the Punjab Assembly has been convened on November 5 at 3pm in which resolutions condemning blasphemous sketches in France and Quetta and Peshawar blasts would be presented.

The spokesperson said besides other important resolutions of public interest, Sugar Factories Control (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 and Punjab Technical Board (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 would also be tabled in the meeting.

He said that South Punjab Institute of Science & Technology DG Khan Bill 2020 and Women Workplace Harassment Amendment Bill 2020 would also be presented in the same session for approval.