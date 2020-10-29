Services Hospital MS summoned in Paragon case

LAHORE:An accountability court Wednesday summoned the Services Hospital Medical Superintendent on November 11 in Paragon Housing scam case.

The court has directed the Services Hospital MS to appear before the court in person along with the medical reports of prime witness of NAB Qaiser Amin Butt against Khawaja brothers. Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique also appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

According to the reference, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the Paragon Housing scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority.

The NAB had filed the reference against Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia Pirzada, his son Umer Zia and Farhan Ali. The NAB stated in the reference that Saad Rafique, in connivance with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, started a housing project namely Air Avenue, which was an illegal housing society.

Remand extended: An accountability court Wednesday extended judicial remand of former chief engineer of the Lahore Development Authority, Asrar Saeed, by November 11. The accused was produced before the court from jail. As the hearing commenced, the judge inquired the NAB prosecutor about the status of the reference. To which the prosecutor replied that investigation is underway and soon the reference will be filed against the accused.