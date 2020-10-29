Local Govt Dept sets up online dashboard

LAHORE:Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Punjab Tahir Khurshid has said in fulfilment of the vision of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Local Government Department has set up an online dashboard for the department’s annual development schemes which would not only complete the development schemes in time but also improve their quality.

Issuing a statement here on Wednesday, he added that with the help of PITB, an android mobile application called e-LGCD had also been developed which would enable online identification of development projects, reporting of progress and effective monitoring. Tahir Khurshid said that experts of Local Government Department Muhammad Adnan, Rizwan Sarfraz and Ms Maryam Zeb had started training from Gujranwala Division to run the dashboard and app effectively.