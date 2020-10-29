CS directs preparation of plan for sale of imported sugar

LAHORE:The Punjab chief secretary has directed that a comprehensive plan be prepared for supply and sale of imported sugar, asking the deputy commissioners to inform the Industries Department about the demand of their districts as soon as possible.

He directed the officers while chairing a meeting held to review the price control measures in the province at his office here on Wednesday. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar, in Sahulat bazaars and the open market.

The CS said there would be no shortage of any item, including flour and sugar, in the province. He said that sugar was being imported to provide relief to the consumers. As soon as the shipment arrived, the supply would begin in the market without any delay, he said.

He directed the officers that only domestic consumers should get the imported sugar, ensuring that it is not hoarded or sold for commercial use.

The CS said that abundant availability of essential commodities at the officially-fixed rates is a priority of the government, adding, “If a deputy commissioner sees shortage of any item, including flour and sugar, he/she should immediately inform the Food Department.” He said that in order to effectively control the prices of agricultural commodities, particularly vegetables, the system of agricultural markets has to be modernised and the monopoly of middlemen and commission agents has to be ended. He directed that work on setting up private agriculture markets in the districts be started as soon as the rules of Punjab Agriculture Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) Act are approved.

He said Sahulat bazaars have started yielding positive results. The industries secretary briefed the meeting that as many as 272,000 consumers benefited from Sahulat bazaars on Tuesday.