Steps reviewed to control smog: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to review steps for dealing with smog and decided in principle to ply electric rickshaws and vehicles in the province along with installation of biogas plants.

A smog-monitoring cell has also been set up in PDMA. The CM apprised the participants that DCs have been delegated the powers of relief commissioner to overcome smog.

Smog control centres have been set up in every district along with the nomination of focal persons in the offices of commissioners and DCs, he added. The CM directed for strictly ensuring a ban on burning tyres in factories, adding coordination between government and civil society is also important in this regard.

Ban on the burning of crop stubble will be strictly implemented and steel rolling industries will also be transferred to environment-friendly technology, the CM said and directed the PCSIR to examine developing smog-towers for the provision of clean air.

The CM was told that 43 per cent smog is resulting due to vehicular emissions and powers have been delegated to districts for taking steps to deal with an increase in air quality index. He was told that 204 FIRs have been lodged in two days due to smog-related activities besides challan of 11,685 vehicles and 1,09 industries.

The meeting decided to shut conventional brick-kiln from November 7 in the whole of the province while the brick-kiln operating on zigzag technology will continue to function. LCCI: Usman Buzdar has said that the government is creating the culture of ease of doing business to promote trade and industry. The chief minister announced building new parking plazas in Lahore and asked the trader community to identify land for this purpose. A delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) led by its President Mian Tariq Misbah-ur-Rehman called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday and discussed problems of traders and industrialists.

The chief minister assured them of solving their problems at the earliest, adding that the PTI government was business-friendly and his office was always open to the business community. The government is creating the culture of ease of doing business to promote trade and industry, he added. The LCCI’s one-window operation model would be extended to industrial estates and abolishing of the annual fee of Hajj and Umrah tour operators will be reviewed. The water tariff issue will be resolved and the committee under Commissioner Lahore will be reactivated to solve the problems of the commercial markets. Traders will also be given representation in this committee, he added. “I am saddened over losses of traders due to Hafeez Centre fire and steps will be taken for compensation of losses in the light of recommendations of a committee constituted for this purpose,” the CM said.