PAF, Punjab, MPCL make it to semifinals

LAHORE: PAF, Punjab and MPCL qualified for the semifinals of the ongoing National Tray Hockey Championship 2020 on Wednesday.

Three matches were played at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore Pitch No. 2 on the sixth day of the Tray Championship. In the first contest of the day, Islamabad defeated Azad Jammu and Kashmir by 4-0. Usman Ramzan netted two goals, Azhar Ullah and Adeel Ahmad scored one goal for the winning side.

The second match was played between MPCL and Punjab. MPCL won by 2-1. Arshad Liaquat and M Imran scored one goal each for MPLC while Hanan Shahid netted the only goal for Punjab.

In the last match of the day, PAF beat KP by a narrow margin of 3-2. For the winning side Rizwan Ali, M Bilal, and N Imran scored one goal each while Usman Khan and Roman Taimoor netted one goal each for the losing side.