National Taekwondo gets underway

LAHORE: The National Taekwondo Championship began here on Wednesday under the auspices of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and SA Gardens.

On the first day, a colorful ceremony was held and children from Lahore club also performed a taekwondo demo. Chief Guest CEO Malik Sohail Afzal unveiled the trophy at the inauguration of the National Championship and thanked the organizers for the excellent arrangements of the event.

Before the official start of the Championship, Korean coach Master Hans Sun issued the necessary instructions to the provincial and departmental coaches participating in the event.

The event is being attended by more than 650 affiliated provincial and departmental officials and athletes. Teams from Army, Navy, Air Force, Wapda, Railways, Police, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, HEC and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are taking part in the event.