Barry’s, Diamond Paints move up in Shaukat Khanum Polo

LAHORE: Barry's and Diamond Paints/FG Polo achieved comfortable victories in the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup 2020 matches played here at the Cavalry Ground on Wednesday.

The first match of the day was fully dominated by Barry's right from the word and maintained their dominance till the end to win the encounter convincingly by nine and a half goal to three. From the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Bilal Haye emerged as hero of the day as he cracked a quartet while Rulo Trotz also played tremendous polo and recorded a hat-trick. Agha Musa also made his presence felt and banged in a brace from the winning. From Platinum Homes/Guard Group, Taimur Ali Malik contributed with two goals and Amirreza Behboudi converted one but their efforts couldn't save their side from facing the defeat.