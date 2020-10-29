Punjab likely to host extensive sports activities

LAHORE: All Divisional Sports Officers of Punjab have been asked to plan sports events in their respective areas and submit the details of their respective programmes to Sports Board Punjab as early as possible.

This direction was issued by Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta while chairing a high-profile online meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was convened to discuss the holding of sports events during the next two months.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, all Divisional Sports Officers and other officials attended the meeting.

Bhutta directed all the DSOs to submit the details of their respective programmes to Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti. Punjab govt’s new coronavirus SOPs for the holding of sports events were also discussed during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Bhutta said sports events are being organized to provide sufficient opportunities to athletes to express their sports skills in different disciplines. “Maximum number of players must participate in these sports events”.

Bhutta issued strict instructions to follow coronavirus SOPs released by the Punjab govt during the competitive sports events.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, in his address, said that fresh sports talent will be traced during the sports events scheduled to be organised during next two months. “All the participating players will be provided with the best facilities during the upcoming sports events”.

Aulakh said the policy of social distancing should be followed strictly during the forthcoming sports competitions.