Leading teams emerge victorious in Lahore League

LAHORE: Leading teams Unifoam, Abacus, Netsol, Honda, Descon and Digital Planning Services won their Lahore Premier Super League round matches here on Wednesday.

According to details, six round matches of the fourth edition of Premier Super League were played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Model Town Greens Cricket Ground and Race Course Cricket Ground.

In the first match played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Unifom defeated Zultec by 91 runs.

Playing first, Unifom scored 218 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Abbas Ali played an unbeaten innings of 147 runs while Muhammad Abbas took three wickets. In pursuit of the target, Zultec team scored 127 runs. Abdullah Hashim stood out with 40 while Aamir Ashiq took three wickets. Abbas Ali was awarded the best player of the match for his excellent batting.

In the second match, Honda defeated Zephyr by 7 wickets. Playing first, Zephyr scored 146 for 7 in the allotted overs. Moin Akhtar played an unbeaten innings of 57 runs and Irfan Rashid took three wickets. Honda achieved the target at a loss of three wickets. Muhammad Mehfooz played a brilliant innings of 88 runs while Salman Khalid took one wicket. Muhammad Mehfooz was declared the best player of the match for his excellent batting.

In the match played at Model Town Greens Cricket Ground, Netsol defeated IGS by 72 runs. Playing first, Netsol scored 172 for 8 in the allotted overs. Bilal Aslam played an unbeaten innings of 61 runs and Arslan Pervez took three wickets. In pursuit of the desired target, the IGS team piled up 100 runs. Arslan Pervez scored 27 runs while Faraz Hassan got three wickets. Bilal Aslam was declared the best player of the match for his excellent batting.

In another match, Digital Planning Services defeated UCS by 23 runs. By playing first, DPS scored 195 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Mohammad Jawad played an unbeaten innings of 73 runs and Hamad Aziz also bowled well and took 4 wickets. While chasing a target, UCS scored 172 runs. Hamad Aziz scored 40 runs while Mudassar Rathore took three wickets. Mohammad Jawad was declared the best player of the match for his excellent performance.

In yet another encounter played at Race Course Cricket Club, Abacus defeated ICI by 117 runs. Playing first, Abacus scored 159 for 4 in the allotted overs.

Salman Sadiq played an unbeaten innings of 61 runs while Zohaib Shahid bowled one wicket. In reply, ICI team piled up 42 runs and no ICI player entered the double figure. Mehdi Raza took three wickets. Salman Sadiq was declared the best player of the match for his excellent performance.

In another match played, Descon defeated FBR by a huge margin of ten wickets. Playing first, FBR scored 135 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the stipulated overs. Azfar Zaidi scored 44 runs while Wasim William took two wickets. Descon said the team easily achieved the desired goal without any loss. Mubashir Iqbal played an unbeaten innings of 109 runs. Mubashir Iqbal was awarded the best player of the match for his outstanding performance.

The series of round matches in the tournament will continue next week in the best playgrounds of Lahore.