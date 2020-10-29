Williams all praise for twin cities

ISLAMABAD: One of the senior members of Zimbabwe cricket team Sean Williams termed the quarantine days as one from the top draw where the players were well looked after in all areas.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday, 34-year-old Williams said he thoroughly enjoyed his seven-day quarantine period.

“We were well looked after. The security was at top as we got all the support required to train and practice in the safest, friendly and cordial surrounding. We enjoyed our training at the Army Cricket Ground to prepare for the One-Day and T20 series.”

He also praised the food and surroundings in Rawalpindi, saying that their taste buds were given full satisfaction. “The food in Rawalpindi during our stay was excellent and so was the hospitality of the people. All those locals deputed to look after us during our quarantine period made our stay and activities really comfortable. You can’t ask for a better stay at the outset of your tour.”

The left-handed experienced batsman praised the hotel surroundings in Islamabad as something extraordinary. “We have been lodged in a hotel in Islamabad which is exceptional. Gardens and buildings welcome you when you peep out and give you one of the prettiest views from the hotel. The city of Islamabad has definitely something to offer for the tourists. It is a lovely place and we hope to enjoy our stay here to the fullest.”

Williams, who has played 133 One-Day Internationals for his country and scored 3,761 runs, said he was keenly looking forward to the matches. “Every player is making his individual plan for the series. We are looking forward to both T20 and One-Day series and hope to take our best efforts to make it competitive and worth remembering. The setting is perfect for the series.”

Zimbabwe is coming out of a long lockdown where the team hardly had an opportunity to practice and even to play competitive cricket.

“Yes, that has been the case. We are coming out of a long lockdown because of the Covid-19. Following camp training in Zimbabwe, we trained hard here during the quarantine period and now everyone is looking forward to the series in Pakistan that is just around the corner.”