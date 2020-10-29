close
Thu Oct 29, 2020
AFP
October 29, 2020

Monkeys bring fear in Shimla!

World

AFP
October 29, 2020

SHIMLA, India: Thousands of monkeys are menacing the historic Indian city of Shimla, where sterilisations and illegal poisonings have failed to blunt their frequent attacks on tourists and farms.

During India’s nationwide coronavirus lockdown, most of the macaques left the city for the countryside to look for food. As restrictions have eased, they have returned to bully inhabitants and snatch grocery bags, and up to 50 troops of hungry monkeys now prowl the former colonial British summer escape in the Himalayan hills.

