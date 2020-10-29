SOPs compliance stressed to combat corona

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view of the re-emerging trend of Covid-19 globally and its the potential rise of 2nd phase in the country, National Command and Operation Centre has desired to take action for strict compliance with Standard Operating Procedures, especially in sectors transport, marriage halls, gathering, congested bazaars and plazas. An official handout said following SOPs/guidelines are to be followed for safe conduct of 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations. Mehfil-e-Milad and Seerat Conferences, venue for conduct should be open and spacious with proper ventilation arrangements. The social distancing of maintaining 6 feet is mandatory as already done in mosques, thermal scanning of all individuals at entry points, wearing masks be made mandatory for all throughout the sessions. The availability of masks and sanitizers/hand washing arrangements at the entrance can be ensured by organizing committees/event organizers.