Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series

LONDON: The Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series since 1988 by beating the Tampa Bay Rays in six games on Tuesday night.

The National League champions came from behind to take the match 3-1, securing a 4-2 series triumph.

Dave Roberts, who tasted World Series defeat with LA in 2017 and 2018, finally achieved what the club’s seven previous managers failed to do by guiding the Dodgers to their first title since club byword Tommy Lasorda’s 1988 outfit beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1.

American League champions Tampa Bay began well when Randy Arozarena struck a home run in the top of the first inning, and held their 1-0 lead until the bottom of the sixth.

But the Dodgers drew level when Tampa’s Nick Anderson threw a wild pitch and Austin Barnes scored, before Mookie Betts also got home later in the inning.

Betts all but secured the title with a homer which made it 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth.LA slugger Corey Seager was named Most Valuable Player of the series after averaging .400, hitting two home runs and scoring five RBIs.

The Dodgers built the best record across the major leagues through the regular season, shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reduced crowds of 11,000 were allowed to watch the World Series at the neutral Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.