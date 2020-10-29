PIA seeks virus test waiver for Pakistan bound travellers

LONDON: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is seeking waiver of mandatory coronavirus certificate condition for the people travelling to Pakistan.

The development comes at a time when the national flag carrier is fully poised to resume its operations from London, which is considered to be a highly priced route. Senior PIA officials here disclosed the airline had approached the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) through the Pakistan High Commission with a request to withdraw the pre-condition of Covid-19 certificate. “This condition is affecting PIA in a big way and its withdrawal or waiver will make a big difference to PIA,” a senior PIA official, Taimur Malik, told this scribe.

The national carrier is seeking to remove the certificate condition as it is going to resume its United Kingdom operations from Friday (October 30) through a chartered European airline.

The operations will be limited, and in the first phase, the national flag carrier has offered round trips between Islamabad and London, and one-way flights from the capital to Manchester only twice a week. According to a PIA spokesperson, the booking for the flights which will be operated through Hi Fly — a Portuguese chartered airline — has started.

The Civil Aviation Authority introduced a tough condition for people travelling to Pakistan, as it made mandatory to produce coronavirus certificate. This pre-condition lands people in a real quandary. While NHS does not normally issue such certificates, private laboratories charge hefty sums for any such documentation, putting off widely Pakistani community here including vast numbers of students who cannot afford the extra financial burden.

Some private clinics in the UK are offering coronavirus tests online for a charge of GBP345 to GBP500. These measures have only benefitted the lab owners fleecing the people in a big way” said Naveed Khan, a local cab driver interested to travel to Pakistan. “How could our authorities make this decision? They should have seen what other countries are doing,” he asserted.