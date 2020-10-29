Protests continue against MSR’s illegal detention

RAWALPINDI: Countrywide protests of journalists and workers of the Geo-Jang Group against the illegal and unjustified detention of Editor-in-Chief of the Group, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, have continued.

The protesters said the nation stands with the narrative of truth of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and his principled stance for the freedom of the media in the country.

They said the media in Pakistan was under chains as the editor-in-chief of the country’s largest media group was detained, which was illegal, and the unjustified long incarceration for the last 229 days in a false and fabricated case was only meant to bring the media under control.

The journalists and workers of Geo-Jang Group, along with journalist organisations, labour organisations, representatives of civil society and political workers, gathered outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. They chanted slogans and raised placards for the release of the editor-in-chief and against the restriction on freedom of media in the country.

Addressing the protest camp outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi said the journalists were on the roads to protect the media’s freedom that was guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Chairman Joint Action Committee of Geo-Jang Group and President Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti said the struggle of the workers will continue till the release of editor-in-chief. Resident Editor Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid said the workers of the Group have hopes in the Supreme Court of Pakistan for justice with Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.