Thu Oct 29, 2020
Two youths killed in Badgam

October 29, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism killed two Kashmiri youths in Badgam district of occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the youths were killed during a violent cordon and search operation by troops in Machowa area of the district, which continued till last reports came in.

