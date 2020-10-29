Two youths killed in Badgam

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism killed two Kashmiri youths in Badgam district of occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.
According to the Kashmir Media Service, the youths were killed during a violent cordon and search operation by troops in Machowa area of the district, which continued till last reports came in.