UK MPs recognise Kashmir as ‘cross-party’ issue

LONDON: The British parliamentarians have recognised that Kashmir has become a “cross-party” issue in the UK following the launch of “Conservative Friends of Kashmir” (CFoK) recently.

Addressing a parliamentary webinar organised by the Pakistan High Commission in connection with Kashmir Black Day on October 27, the speakers condemned the continuous military siege in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since August 5 last year and ongoing human rights violations committed by the Indian occupation forces with impunity.

According to a statement, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan presided over the webinar, which was addressed by President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan, a large number of cross-party British parliamentarians — including Debbie Abrahams MP, Chairperson All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir, Paul Bristow MP, Chairperson CFoK, Steve Baker MP, Lord Qurban Huassain, Imran Hussain MP, Mohammad Yasin MP, Andrew Gwynne MP, Alex Sobel MP, Rachel Hopkins MP, Richard Burgon MP, Tracy Brabin MP, Afzal Khan MP, Khalid Mahmood MP, Naz Shah MP, John Howarth ex-MEP, Anthea McIntyre ex-MEP, Wajid Khan ex-MEP, and Richard Corbett ex-MEP.

Speaking on the occasion, Masood Khan said genocide was taking place in IIOJK as the entire nation was under military siege since August 5, 2019. He said the response from international civil society and media on Kashmir was strong, but the powerful governments were not playing an effective role due to their strategic alignments with India.

He called for launching a worldwide civil rights movement to internationalise the Kashmir issue as well as imposing economic sanctions on India and activating international diplomacy on Kashmir.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner said Kashmiris had been living under an unending state of Indian oppression and denial of basic human rights for more than seven decades, adding all accounts of Indian brutalities on Kashmiris had been well documented by the UN and other international organisations.

He said Indian design to change the demography of IIOJK would not only disenfranchise the people of Kashmir but it was also in direct contravention of the UN resolutions and Geneva Convention. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the just cause of the Kashmiri people. The speakers emphasised on the legal accountability of crimes in IIOJK in light of the evidence documented by credible international organisations. Some of the participants cautioned the international community of an impending genocide of the Kashmiris.

Terming it an international issue, the speakers refuted Indian narrative of Kashmir being an internal matter. They called upon the international community to intervene and resolve the conflict according to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

It was demanded that India should repeal draconian laws, end military siege, lift communication blockade and release political prisoners in IIOJK immediately. The British parliamentarians said they would continue to raise the human rights issue in the UK Parliament and other platforms. They also urged India to allow access to human rights and humanitarian organisations on its side.

The event was participated by various Kashmiri leaders, academia, legal fraternity, human rights activists and British friends of Kashmir.