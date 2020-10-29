Suri expels PPP lawmaker from NA as tempers flare

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Tempers flared in the House on Wednesday as Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri ordered the expulsion of a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker from the House when he protested in front of his dais for not considering the MP’s question during Question Hour.

PPP legislator from Karachi Syed Agha Rafiullah’s query was at the top of the question list but its reply was not received. During Question Hour, the chair skipped the question and moved on to the next one, triggering angry protests from the lawmaker in front of the chair’s dais.

As Rafiullah continued, Suri gave him several stern warnings to follow the rules to maintain the House’s decorum. Over his continuous protest, the chair initially ordered the sergeant-at-arms to expel the lawmaker from the House for the current sitting and later for the entire session.

The PPP’s female lawmakers gathered around Agha Rafiullah and tried to block the sergeant-at-arms from reaching the MNA. Other opposition lawmakers, walked out of the House during the episode, while former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf apologised to Suri on Rafiullah’s behalf.

Suri then reconsidered his decision but ordered Rafiullah to leave the House for a moment and then return.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan interjected and read out the Rules (19, 20, 21) from the Rules of the Procedure and Conduct of National Assembly, 2007 reiterating to follow the directions of the chair. Rafiullah returned to the House after about 25 minutes.

While the opposition was away PTI leader Murad Saeed took advantage of the situation to move a resolution condemning the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) recent Quetta rally as “anti-Pakistan” and against Article 251 of the Constitution. Saeed said statements against the Constitution are “in contempt of Parliament”.

The minister denounced the “anti-Pakistan statements being made from the platform of PDM”. He alleged that “conspiracies are being hatched against the country”, urging opposition parties not to become part of them. He also tore the day’s agenda, saying that is what will happen to the demand of the opposition’s “NRO”. The legislator was reprimanded by the Deputy Speaker for the act. Saeed continued: “We curse all those who promote Modi’s propaganda.”

Taking the floor upon his return, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf regretted that the treasury benches had “nothing new to say”. “We are tired of hearing the same things again and again,” Ashraf said.

The former prime minister said the government’s terming of PDM rallies illegal was “ironic”. “How do you justify your own existence?” he asked, referring to the PTI Dharna in 2014. “Don’t teach us what the law is,” he said.

Ashraf said his party had condemned the controversial statements made at the Quetta rally. “The country does not belong to only you or me — it belongs to the masses,” he said, warning PTI members against politicising the issue. He also advised them to refrain from labelling people traitors or thieves. “You have no right to label someone a thief, this is the court’s duty.”