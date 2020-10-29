Pak Navy test fires anti-ship missiles in North Arabian Sea

KARACHI: In an impressive display of fire power, the Pakistan Navy Fleet units demonstrated their optimum standard of combat readiness through live weapon firing of anti-ship missiles in North Arabian Sea.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest who witnessed the event along-with other senior naval officers, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The missiles launched from the Pakistan Navy’s Surface and Aviation platforms (fix and rotary wing) successfully hit their intended targets. The successful firings have re-affirmed Pakistan Navy’s war fighting capability and combat potential.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Niazi expressed his satisfaction on the operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy and its preparedness to defend the national maritime interests. He also commended the officers and men for their commitment and professionalism.

The Chief of the Naval Staff reassured Pakistan Navy was ready to thwart any aggression against Pakistan’s maritime frontiers and to make defence of the country impregnable. “The Pakistan Navy stands fully prepared to tackle threats across the entire spectrum of warfare,” he said.