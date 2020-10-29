FM calls for safeguard against spoilers in talks with Afghan counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a telephonic conversation with acting Afghan foreign minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar has called for the need to place safeguards against “spoilers” who do not want to see peace and stability return to the war-weary country.

The two sides spoke on Wednesday, during which they exchanged views on the Afghan peace process, bilateral relations, repatriation of Afghan refugees and regional connectivity. “Pakistan supports a peaceful, united and stable Afghanistan,” Qureshi said.

Qureshi underlined Pakistan’s positive contribution to the peace process and expressed the hope that the Afghan leadership would seize this “historic opportunity” to achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan by establishing an “inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement”.

“Pakistan will respect the decisions taken by the Afghan nation about their future through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process,” Qureshi added.

The foreign minister welcomed the increasing high-level bilateral visits, including the recent visit of Afghan Wolesi Jirga Speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani and the holding of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum in Islamabad.

The minister also committed to further deepen trade and economic ties between the two countries and efforts to enhance connectivity.

Highlighting the importance of a “time-bound and well-resourced road map” for the repatriation of Afghan refugees, Qureshi emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to a “safe and dignified return” of the refugees to their homeland. He also offered his condolences over the “unfortunate incident” at a stadium in Jalalabad, where Afghan local authorities were managing visa applicants. The foreign minister highlighted the steps taken by Pakistan side to facilitate Afghans wishing to visit Pakistan. In this regard, he said the new visa policy was aimed at further easing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Later, Haneef Atmar in a tweet said he held a “constructive discussion” with Qureshi. Atmar said the discussions focused on the Afghan peace process, regional connectivity and solving the recent visa issues by increasing consular service capacity.