Thu Oct 29, 2020
Pak HC to remain closed tomorrow

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission in London, and its sub-missions in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on Friday (30th October) on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal).

In a statement, the High Commission has advised the applicants to schedule their visits accordingly since general visa and other consular services will not be available on the day.

