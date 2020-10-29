Pak HC to remain closed tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission in London, and its sub-missions in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on Friday (30th October) on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal).
In a statement, the High Commission has advised the applicants to schedule their visits accordingly since general visa and other consular services will not be available on the day.