Ronaldo furious at missing game against Barca

TURIN, Italy: Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Juventus’ team for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Barcelona in Turin, two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.
The 35-year-old, the top scorer in the history of the competition with 130 goals, needed to test negative 24 hours before the game against his great rival Lionel Messi’s Spanish team.
A furious Ronaldo posted a photo on Instagram, with the comment: “Feeling good and healthy! Forza Juve! #finoallafine.”
He added a comment on the swab tests used to detect the virus: “PCR IS BULLS**T”.
Ronaldo, who has more than 241 million Instagram followers, removed the comment after an hour an a half.